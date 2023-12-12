Sunderland vs Leeds United: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight

Sunderland vs Leeds United takes place in the Championship at the Stadium of Light tonight.

Sunderland, who sit 6th in the Championship table take on a high-flying Leeds United outfit who are performing well under Daniel Farke. The Black Cats could go up to 5th with a victory, whereas the Whites would stay 3rd but maintain pressure on Ipswich Town.

Farke’s side are on a hot streak of form with six wins from their last seven games. They are also one of the league’s most devastating attacking sides.

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Sunderland vs Leeds United…

Jack Clarke

Former Leeds United youngster Clarke is Sunderland’s main goal threat this season. He leads the Black Cats’ scoring with 10 goals so far.

Playing down the left and able to ghost past defenders, Farke’s side will need to keep a close eye on him. Key to that will be Archie Gray, who will need to keep a tight rein on the York-born 23-year-old.

Dan Ballard

Leeds United’s front four are a dangerous quartet with their goal threat and interchanges. Ballard is a solid, young defender and a strong aerial presence for the Black Cats.

However, against Leeds, especially Crysencio Summerville, he might want to rein in that adventurous side to his play. Instead, he might want to focus on building a solid, defensive platform and snuffing out the attacking threats he will likely face.

Dan Neil

Defensive midfielder Neil is another Sunderland player who will need to be at the very top of his game against a Leeds United side that likes to press aggressively.

Not only will he have to contend with that press and the Whites possession, but he will need to protect his central defenders from Joel Piroe and Georginio Rutter. Rutter is especially dangerous as he drops deep and looks to take on defenders.

Georginio Rutter

Leeds United fans previously despaired with Rutter’s performances after his big-money move in January. However, he’s turning into something of a star performer at Championship level after struggling in the Premier League.

So far, his exquisite footwork has seen him prise open numerous Championship defences this season with slide-rule passes. He has four goals and eight assists to his name and will be a big threat tomorrow night.

Crysencio Summerville

To put it very bluntly, Summerville is a Championship cheat code at the moment. His performances seem to maintain themselves at a high level, scoring nine goals and registering six assists so far this campaign.

With the likes of Dan James, Glen Kamara and Piroe in support, Summerville will be a danger to Sunderland. If he gets in behind the last defender, he has the acceleration and pace to burn away and arrow in on goal.