Stoke City poised to miss out on managerial target as club swoop in

Stoke City are reportedly interested in appointing the former Premier League boss after parting company with Alex Neil.

Smith, 52, has been linked with a switch to the Potters in a report by Football Insider.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by The Telegraph reporter Percy on X, he is now in ‘advanced talks’ over a move to America to join MLS outfit Charlotte.

Stoke City managerial latest

Stoke have a big decision to make on who to bring in as Neil’s replacement. They have been poor so far this season and are 20th in the table, just two points above the drop zone.

They could have seen Smith as someone to help them rise up the division over the coming months to avoid being dragged into a relegation battle.

He has been available since cutting ties with Leicester City at the end of last term after they slipped out of the top flight and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

The Foxes turned to him near the end of the last campaign as they look to stay up. However, he wasn’t able to keep them up in the end and subsequently left the King Power Stadium and was replaced by Enzo Maresca.

Smith spent his playing days as a defender and made 677 appearances before hanging up his boots. He was handed his first managerial role by Walsall in January 2011 and later went on to have spells at Brentford, Aston Villa and Norwich.

Stoke are back in action this evening with a home clash against Swansea City as their hunt for a boss continues.