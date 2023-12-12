‘Should be fairly simple’ – Leicester City vs Millwall prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Leicester City vs Millwall prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Leicester City come into their midweek clash with Millwall looking to maintain their place at the top of the Championship table. They’re still just a point ahead of Ipswich Town who continue to keep pace with the title race.

The Foxes are four unbeaten in the league after those back-to-back losses, winning three and drawing one.

As for Millwall, they’re struggling to find form. After starting the Joe Edwards era with a big win over Sheffield Wednesday, the Lions have lost three and drawn one in the Championship, leaving them only two points above the drop in 19th.

With the likes of Wednesday, QPR and Huddersfield Town all picking up points of late, Millwall need to hit their stride to stay clear of a relegation fight.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Looking at this game on paper, you can’t help but feel this should be fairly simple for Leicester City. They’re at the right end of the table while Millwall are at the wrong end, and their respective forms are highly contrasting.

“Millwall’s slide has to be a big concern and it doesn’t get much harder than a trip to the King Power this season.

“I’ll say this ends 3-0 to Leicester, deepening Millwall’s concerns while further tightening their grip on a top-two spot.”

Leicester City vs Millwall prediction: 3-0

Harry Mail

“Leicester City will take some stopping this season and are well on their way to securing an immediate return to the top flight.

“The Foxes are well drilled, have top quality players and some serious threats at the top end of the pitch.

“Millwall appear to be in a relegation battle this term and will be nervously looking behind them. They are in for a tricky test here and I am not holding out much hope for them.”

Leicester City vs Millwall prediction: 2-0