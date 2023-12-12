‘Really frustrating’ – Hull City boss Rosenior provides Allahyar Sayyadmanesh update

Hull City are back in Championship action tomorrow evening with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.

Sayyadmanesh, 22, will sit out for the Tigers again as his run out of the squad continues.

Rosenior has provided this update regarding his situation, as per BBC Humberside Sport: “He’s got a minor issue with his foot which is really frustrating for him and for us. It’s really minor and just something we are monitoring. Hopefully within the next week he will be back with us.”

Hull City injury latest

Sayyadmanesh was one of the Hull’s first acquisitions following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club back in January 2022 and he joined on an initial loan deal from Fenerbahce. His switch was then made permanent last year.

The Iran international has made 33 appearances in all competitions to date and has found the net on three occasions. Prior to his transfer, he spent three years at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium and spent time away on loan at Istanbulspor and Zorya Luhansk to gain experience.

However, he has struggled for minutes so far this term and has played only times in the league for Rosenior’s men. HullLive have recently reported that he could be on his way out the exit door in the upcoming January transfer window if the right offer was to come in for him.

He was on the radar of MLS outfit Colorado Rapids over the summer, as per HullLive‘s Q&A, but a move to America didn’t happen for him in the end due to injury.

Sayyadmanesh’s contract in East Yorkshire expires in 2026 but he hasn’t been able to make the impact he wanted to with his current team.

Hull have lost their last two games in a row against Watford and QPR and will be eager to bounce back with a positive result against Middlesbrough.