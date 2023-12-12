Premier League loans: 3 actions Birmingham City must take in the January transfer window

Following the appointment of Wayne Rooney, Birmingham City have fallen rapidly down the Championship table. They will undoubtedly be looking to the January transfer window as a means of getting back into the top six.

Despite sitting in 17th place as things stand, Birmingham City are just seven points off 6th placed Sunderland after 20 games played. If they can put a run of a few successive wins together then they do stand a chance of catapulting up the table.

The Blues will be eyeing the January transfer window as a huge opportunity to get players through the door to play the way Rooney wants to. Here are three transfer actions Birmingham City must take in January…

Utilise the PL loan market

Birmingham City hugely benefitted from the loan market last season, bringing in Dion Sanderson from Wolves, Auston Trusty from Arsenal, Manchester United’s Hannibal Mejbri, and Reda Khadra from Brighton. However, this transfer policy has not been replicated this season.

With Rooney’s connections in the Premier League to both Manchester United and Everton, it could be an option to dip into the loan market once again and target one of the former striker’s previous clubs to bolster their ranks.

A new centre-back

Last weekend at Coventry City, the Blues started Marc Roberts and Emanuel Aiwu at centre-half, yet there were a lack of options on the bench to utilise in the heart of defence should Rooney wish to rotate or in the event of injury.

Whilst captain Sanderson is currently out injured, both Marcel Oakley and Krystian Bielik are options to play there, but their natural positions are elsewhere. Therefore, it seems imperative Birmingham City get a new centre-back through the door, and should look to utilise the loan market or free agent market as a means of saving money if needed.

A goalscorer

It should be no surprise to Birmingham City fans to see this as a suggestion. Fulham loanee Jay Stansfield and winger Siriki Dembele are the club’s top scorers with five each but could do with someone who can put the ball into the back of the net on a regular basis.

An experienced number nine or a young and hungry forward could be an answer. They are reportedly interested in Sevilla’s Musa Drammeh, who could be an option, but they do face competition from fellow Championship outfit Sunderland.