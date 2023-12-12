‘Need help’ – Exeter City boss Caldwell provides January transfer latest

Exeter City boss Gary Caldwell has hinted his side will be looking to delve into the January transfer market.

Exeter City are struggling for results at the moment in League One.

The Grecians were beaten 1-0 at home by Port Vale last time out and defender Will Aimson was sent off late in that game meaning he will now be suspended. They are back in action this weekend against high-flying Stevenage age.

In the meantime, Caldwell has provided this recruitment update, as per a report by DevonLive: “We have the chance to improve in January but until then we have to find a way to score goals and win a football match. If I sense any negativity from the players towards how we are trying to play, then the fans don’t need to sing for me to go, I’ll know if I‘ve lost the dressing room or the club is not going in the right direction, I’ll be the first to go and speak to the board.

“I believe the players are giving everything, I believe they need support, they need help in the coming weeks to get them a goal, they need help in terms of the squad size in January, and we all have to do that as a football club.”

Exeter City transfer latest

Exeter are in dire form and need to bring in some reinforcements this winter to bolster their ranks ahead of the second-half of the season to avoid slipping into League Two.

Pressure is mounting on Caldwell to start picking up more points. The Devon club made an impressive start to this campaign but have fallen away over recent times.

The Grecians have never really been a club to sack managers and have always stuck by their bosses over recent times. However, their board will have a big decision to make if they continue to lose games.

Exeter are currently sat in 20th place in the table and have picked up 18 points from their 19 games in this campaign. They are two points above the drop zone ahead of Fleetwood Town.

Caldwell’s men haven’t won in their last 11 league outings though and could do with some more additions next month.

They were busy over the summer and brought in the likes of Reece Cole, Jak Jules, Vincent Harper and Admiral Muskwe. However, the latter, who is on loan from Luton Town, has picked up an injury which leaves a vacancy to fill up top.