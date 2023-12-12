MK Dons duo signed in 2022 attracting interest from elsewhere

MK Dons pair Dawson Devoy and Darragh Burns are both drawing interest from the League of Ireland, according to the Irish Independent.

MK Dons are preparing for their first transfer window under the management of Mike Williamson. He’s become a popular figure since replacing Graham Alexander and after going five games without a defeat in League Two, the Dons will be hopeful of kicking on again in 2024.

Transfer business will be key to their progress but before bringing in some fresh faces, there are some who could benefit from moves away.

Now, it has been claimed that two players drawing interest from elsewhere are Irish duo Devoy and Burns. Both have found game time hard to come by of late and the Irish Independent reports that both are attracting attention from the League of Ireland.

22-year-old Devoy started five of the first seven games of the League Two season but has played only six minutes in the fourth-tier since September. Burns meanwhile has been involved in only one matchday squad, with his only two outings of the campaign coming in the EFL Trophy.

Best for all?

There have been moments where both Devoy and Burns have looked like bright talents for MK Dons but ultimately, neither have been able to force their way into Williamson’s plans and for that reason, it seems best that they head elsewhere to find minutes.

They’ve performed well in the League of Ireland before, so returning there could be ideal to kickstart their campaigns again.

Devoy signed a three-year deal upon his arrival in 2022, meaning his contract runs until 2025. Burns on the other hand sees his two-year contract run out at the end of this season, so a loan move away could put him in the shop window ahead of a potential permanent exit from MK Dons in the summer.