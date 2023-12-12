Middlesbrough boss approached by PL club ahead of potential summer appointment

Middlesbrough head coach Michael Carrick has been approached by a West Ham United intermediary to ask whether he would be interested to take over next summer should David Moyes leave the London Stadium, Hammers board confidant Sean Whetstone has told Moore Than Just A Podcast.

West Ham were reportedly interested in the Middlesbrough boss last season when Moyes was under pressure, but nothing materialised nor was an official pursuit made. The rumour mill was rife, yet this time the interest seems to be more concrete.

Carrick has impressed in his relatively short tenure in charge at the Riverside, guiding Middlesbrough to a 4th placed finish and at one point they were in touching distance of an automatic promotion spot. This season has been far more inconsistent, with injuries playing a big part, yet despite their inconsistencies, he is still seen as a long-term successor at his former side West Ham United.

According to Sean Whetstone, a source close to the Hammers board, Carrick has been approached via an intermediary about whether he’d be interested in the job next summer if Moyes were to leave.

In the latest episode of @MooreTJAPodcast we reveal that former Hammer Michael Carrick has been approached by an intermediary to find out if he would be interested in the West Ham manager role if available next summer https://t.co/vO6VXoPZdF — West Ham Football (@westhamfootball) December 11, 2023

Boro must keep Carrick

Carrick has transformed Middlesbrough as a club in terms of the way they play football and last season’s charge up the table is proof of that. At the point of taking over from experienced now-Premier League manager Chris Wilder, Boro were just three points off bottom of the league, ultimately finishing 4th in May.

The results have come for the Teessiders, with relatively consistent high profile victories over promotion rivals during his short time at Middlesbrough. It is imperative they keep hold of Carrick, who could be seen as one of their most important prized assets as well as some of those out on the pitch.

A job like West Ham United is huge for Carrick, and hopefully for Boro fans he sees this opportunity as too big too soon, and sticks to building something at Boro and continuing the project with a goal to play alongside the interested side in the top flight.