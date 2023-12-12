Middlesbrough and Watford eyeing winter swoop for Southampton loan man, report claims

Middlesbrough and Watford are both hoping to bridge the gap to the Championship play-off spots in the New Year. Boro sit 12th in the table while the Hornets are 10th, with three and two points respectively separating the two from the top six.

Winter additions will help both in their efforts to break into the promotion fight and now, it is claimed the pair have identified a similar target.

Football Insider reports that Middlesbrough and Watford are among those to have been alerted to defender Mason Holgate’s situation at Championship rivals Southampton. The 27-year-old is currently on loan at St. Mary’s but amid a lack of game time, Everton are set to recall him this winter, potentially lining him up for a new move.

Rangers are also showing an interest in Holgate as the January transfer window nears.

A fresh move awaits?

Southampton look almost certain to lose Holgate this winter, and it likely won’t come as much of a surprise to the club. The defender has made just five appearances in the league, failing to find the game time he desired away from parent club Everton.

Interest from Middlesbrough and Watford means the former Barnsley man might yet see out the season in the Championship though. However, with Rangers also keen, time will tell just where the Doncaster-born centre-back ends up spending the second half of the season.

Southampton will be left light on numbers if Holgate is recalled as reported. They’ll need to turn their attention to finding a replacement to avoid being left with limited options at the back for the rest of their promotion push.