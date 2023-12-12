Manchester United, Manchester City among clubs eyeing 2024 swoop for Middlesbrough star

Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney is being scouted by Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, according to The Daily Mail.

Middlesbrough have started the season with mixed fortunes. After winning none of their opening seven games, they have since put some form together and sit just three points outside of the top six after 20 games played.

One player who has been imperative to their successes over the past year under Michael Carrick has been Hackney. He has been a driving force in the centre of the park and has even earned a call-up to the England U21 squad as a result, securing a regular slot in midfield.

His form for club and country has generated the attention of several sides in the Premier League, with four of the ‘big six’ scouting the 21-year-old. The Daily Mail report that Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are all keen.

He has four years remaining on his current contract and is expected to remain on Teesside beyond the January transfer deadline. The Premier League clubs tracking Hackney will likely pursue a move in the summer instead.

Hard to keep him

With his stock rising, Middlesbrough will be very lucky to keep hold of Hackney if they are not promoted to the Premier League this season. The draw of top flight football, especially playing for a club like the aforementioned quartet is something Hackney will likely not want to turn down.

A bid would have to be substantial to part with their prized asset. They have seen big money departures such as Adama Traore and Marcus Tavernier to Premier League clubs in recent seasons and a bid matching for even exceeding these would be needed to see a Hackney exit.

He was previously linked to Nottingham Forest yet his quality warrants a move to a club competing higher in the table than Steve Cooper’s side. Links to the likes of Liverpool and the Manchester clubs shows just how highly this youngster is rated.