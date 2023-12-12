Manchester United man subject of revived transfer interest from Leicester City, Sunderland

Leicester City and Sunderland were both linked with Ivorian winger Diallo in the summer. The Foxes had him lined up amid Harvey Barnes’ impending departure while the Manchester United talent was willing to return to the Black Cats in the event Tony Mowbray stayed.

Diallo ultimately remained at Old Trafford though, and he’s been out through injury since.

Now though, the winger is returning to fitness, and a decision will be made on his immediate future soon. Football Insider reports that Diallo will get a chance to break into Erik ten Hag’s team but if he isn’t able to do so, clubs are waiting to bring him in on loan.

Leicester City and Sunderland are among those ready to offer Diallo a loan deal if the chance arises this winter. Clubs in the Premier League and overseas in Europe are also keeping tabs on his situation.

Back to the Championship?

While Diallo was linked with a Championship move in the summer, you can’t help but think things might have changed – especially from the Sunderland perspective. The Manchester United starlet was a big fan of Mowbray, as highlighted by those aforementioned reports.

It would be interesting to see if the Black Cats’ opt to part ways with him dented their chances of a winter reunion with Diallo.

Leicester City could be an intriguing option though. Yes, he’d be back in the second-tier, but he’d be with a top team that sits at the top of the table, giving Diallo a platform to really catch the eye once again.

Premier League and European options could appeal given that Diallo has already proven himself in the Championship. It remains to be seen just how his situation pans out though as speculation begins.