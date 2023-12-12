Leicester City monitoring 21-year-old midfielder ahead of potential free transfer swoop

Leicester City are eyeing a move for Hoffenheim midfielder Melayro Bogarde ahead of a potential free transfer in the summer, Dutch publication Voetbal Primeur have reported.

Leicester City will be using the January transfer window as a means of bolstering their squad in a bid to achieve promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. But Enzo Maresca’s side may also have an eye on the summer window too.

According to Voetbal Primeur, one player they have identified as a potential target is 21-year-old Bogarde. He is out of favour at Bundesliga outfit Hoffenheim as things stand and is currently turning out for their second team. His current deal is set to expire at the end of the season and Leicester City are plotting a move.

He is a holding midfielder by trade, but can play at centre-back and right-back. He is also a regular for the Netherlands youth teams and has played through the majority of age groups from U15 level all the way through to U21 level.

One for the future

Having played in the top flight in Germany and for the Netherlands at youth level it seems like Bogarde has a big future ahead of him. If he is not getting game time for Hoffenheim a move away looks to be the best bet, and Leicester City will be hoping to be the beneficiaries.

Maresca does have a few options in the centre of the park but making a move for Bogarde will give them another, not just in the short-term but also long-term. If they can secure a move for free, it also presents the Foxes with an opportunity to turn a profit should he be sold at a later date.

However, given his pedigree, reputation and the fact he will be available for free if a new deal isn’t signed with his current club, it is likely Leicester City won’t be the only ones tracking the player.