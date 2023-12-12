‘It’s about time’ – Coventry City vs Southampton prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Coventry City vs Southampton prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Coventry City come into this tough midweek clash against Southampton looking to continue their impressive run of late. After enduring a tough first half of the campaign, the Sky Blues have finally started to find form as we approach the halfway point.

Mark Robins’ side have won three of their last four games, lifting them to 15th in the Championship.

Southampton meanwhile are now 12 unbeaten in the second-tier after drawing with Watford at the weekend. They remained 4th in the table as a result, 10 points off the automatic promotion spots.

The Saints have drawn three of their last four away league games and will have their eyes on a win in this one.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“It’s about time Coventry City started to pick up results. After a big summer overhaul and last season’s success many might have expected things to come together a little sooner but three wins in four shows it’s starting to tick now.

“They’re in for a really tough test against Southampton though. Russell Martin’s side are in fine form, but they have been prone to a draw on the road recently.

“With that and Coventry’s improved form in mind, I reckon this one ends level. I’ll go for 1-1.”

Coventry City vs Southampton prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“It has been a slow start to the season for Coventry City and it has taken them a while to find their feet again after their play-off final loss to Luton Town last term.

“Their win over Birmingham City will give them confidence ahead of a tricky test against Southampton coming up.

“There is no doubting that the Saints have Premier League quality in their squad but they are vulnerable to letting goals in which is why I fancy the Sky Blues to get a result here.”

Coventry City vs Southampton prediction: 1-1