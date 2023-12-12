‘If we’re ambitious enough…’ – Notts County boss Williams provides January transfer update

Notts County boss Luke Williams has hinted they will delve into the January transfer market for reinforcements.

Notts County have the chance to bolster their ranks this winter ahead of the second-half of the League Two season.

The Magpies are back in action this weekend with an away trip to Yorkshire to face Harrogate Town. They lost 2-1 at home to Walsall last time out.

Williams has provided this recruitment update, as per a report by NottinghamshireLive: “In this game, you only get so many chances and I should think there will be a list of players that the club are very interested in and feel they may be able to bring them in to improve our performances. If we’re ambitious enough, then that is what will happen.

“I don’t see a risk in a lot of the things we do, because we aim to be first to the ball always and not allow the opposition to do something that causes players to be moved around.

“If we see a player that has a high level of individual skill that unlocks our defence, I can accept that, but to make a really poor decision that is so costly is something that I can’t accept.”

Notts County transfer plans

Notts County have conceded too many goals this season. They have let in 38 in their opening 21 games with only Swindon Town in the top half letting in more meaning they need to tighten up their backline if they are to mount a serious push for promotion to League One.

Williams’ side like to play out from the back and take some risks with the way they play. If they are to bring in some additions in defence, they will no doubt have to fit their style of play and be confident with the ball at their feet.

Despite their defensive troubles, the Magpies have been strong going forward. They have scored 43 times which is the joint-highest goal return alongside Swindon and is more than the top two Stockport County and Wrexham.

Notts County are 6th in the table and are five points inside the play-offs. They are also only a point outside the top three so can rise into the automatic slots over the next few matches if they win and other results go their way.

They were only promoted from the National League last term and have adapted well to life back in the Football League.