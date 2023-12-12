Hull City keen on attacker they had on loan in 2012

Hull City are interested in Fenerbahce attacker Josh King, as per reporter Murat Zorlu (via BBO Sports).

Hull City are being linked with a swoop for the former Premier League forward ahead of the January transfer window.

King, 31, had a loan spell with the Tigers earlier on his career from Manchester United.

Zorlua (via BBO Sports) claim he has emerged on the radar of the East Yorkshire club again now as they eye up potential additions this winter.

Hull City eyeing attacker

King’s contract expires at the end of the season and he is due to become a free agent next summer as things stand. He has played 13 games this term and has chipped in with four goals.

The Tigers are no strangers to signing players from Fenerbahce and have brought in the likes of Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Bora Aydınlık and Dimitrios Pelkas (now left) from the Turkish giants since Acun Ilicali’s takeover at the MKM Stadium back in January 2022.

King was on the books at Manchester United from 2008 to 2013 and had a loan spell with the Tigers as a youngster in the 2011/12 campaign. He scored once in 19 matches and also had temporary stints away from Old Trafford at Preston North End and Borussia Monchengladbach.

The Norway international, who has 62 caps under his belt to date, left the Red Devils a decade ago now and has since played for Blackburn Rovers, AFC Bournemouth, Everton and Watford before his move to Turkey.

His future at Fenerbahce is up in the air now though amid links with a return to England. Hull are outside the Championship play-offs on goal difference and are back in action tomorrow night with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough.