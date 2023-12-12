Hull City boss Rosenior refuses to be drawn on Ryan Kent talk but insists the club are ‘working really hard’ on transfers

Hull City boss Liam Rosenior has refused to be drawn on speculation linking his side with Fenerbahce winger Ryan Kent.

Hull City are believed to be keen on a swoop for the attacker in the upcoming January window, as per HullLive.

Kent, 27, only joined Fenerbahce over the summer following his exit from Rangers but he has struggled to make an impact with the Turkish giants.

Rosenior has said, as per BBC Humberside Sport: “For me I don’t comment on other players at other clubs. I focus on the work we do here. I focus on the bodies I have in the squad. We have a plan and we know what we want.

“I’ve never done it and I won’t start now – speaking about individual players at other clubs.”

He was able to provide this transfer update though: “We’re working really hard (on the transfer front) to give ourselves the best opportunity to be successful for this season and that is all I can say.”

Hull City boss tight-lipped

Kent would be an eye-catching signing for Hull if they were able to get a deal over the line but Rosenior is understandably professional and keen to keep things in-house this winter.

The Tigers are no strangers to signing players from Fenerbahce. They have brought in the likes of Ozan Tufan, Allahyar Sayyadmanesh, Bora Aydınlık and Dimitrios Pelkas (now left) from the Super Lig club since Acun Ilicali’s takeover in January last year.

Kent spent five years at Rangers from 2018 to this year and was a key player during his time at Ibrox. He made 218 appearances and chipped in with 33 goals, helping the Glasgow giants win the Scottish Premiership and Scottish Cup during his time there.

He rose up through the academy ranks at Liverpool and went on to play once at senior level for the Reds. He also had loan spells away from Anfield at Coventry City, Freiburg, Barnsley and Bristol City to gain experience.

It remains to be seen whether Hull will move for him next month. In the meantime, they are back in action tomorrow with an away trip to the Riverside Stadium to face Middlesbrough as they look to bounce back from their recent losses to Watford and QPR.