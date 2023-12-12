Huddersfield Town man expected to miss Preston North End clash

Huddersfield Town boss Darren Moore has said he doesn’t expect Ben Jackson to play this evening.

Huddersfield Town are back in Championship action with a home clash against Preston North End.

Jackson, 22, has a groin injury and sat out of their 1-1 draw with Bristol City last time out.

In this latest update regarding his situation, Moore has said, as per a report by the Yorkshire Post: “With Jacko it’s just maintaining and seeing where he’s at going forward but we don’t anticipate him (playing) tomorrow even though he’s not far away.

"We're speaking before the training session today so we've got to assess the group and see where we are later today."

Huddersfield Town man ruled out

Not having Jackson again is a blow for Huddersfield but they will be pleased that his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions so far this season, 13 of which have come in the league, and has chipped in with a single goal and single assist.

The full-back is under contract at the John Smith’s Stadium until the summer of 2025 after seeing his deal extended by a further 12 months earlier this year.

Jackson has been on the books of his current club for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks. He was a regular for the second tier outfit at various youth levels before making his first-team debut in September 2020 in an EFL Cup clash against Rochdale.

He has been loaned out by the Terriers over recent years to Stockport County, Darlington, Bolton Wanderers and Doncaster Rovers to gain experience.

The Stockport-born man is now an established member of the senior squad and will be itching to return to the action as quickly and as safely as possible.

Huddersfield are unbeaten in their last four outings and are two points above the drop zone as they prepare to face Preston.