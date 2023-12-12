‘Fully deserved’ – Portsmouth boss Mousinho hails ‘great’ 24-year-old after Bolton Wanderers win

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho has said Kusini Yengi ‘fully deserved’ his goal against Bolton Wanderers.

Portsmouth beat the Trotters 2-0 to go six points clear at the top of the League One table with defender Conor Shaughnessy also on the scoresheet.

Yengi, 24, led the line well for the hosts at Fratton Park and battled well with Bolton centre-back Ricardo Santos.

Mousinho enjoyed watching the battle between the pair and said afterwards, as per the official club website: “It was great to watch, except those moments when he got the wrong side of him and was pulled back, although I thought the referee was otherwise excellent.

“The battle was unbelievable and he’s one of the best centre-backs in the league, so for Kusini to do that in his second league start was great.

“He fully deserved the goal because of the way he led the line and the way we pressed high up the pitch. Kusini keeps himself in incredibly good nick – as you can probably see – and it just shows the importance of having a squad.”

Portsmouth man hailed

Portsmouth signed Yengi in the summer to bolster their attacking department and he has adapted well to life in England. He penned a contract until 2025 at Fratton Park and is becoming a popular man amongst the fans.

He has scored six goals in 13 games in all competitions so far this season, three of which have come in the league.

Colby Bishop’s injury was a blow for Mousinho’s side but Yengi proved last night against Bolton that he is perfectly capable of performing at this level.

He started his senior career at Adelaide United and went on to play 28 games for the A-League outfit as a youngster, chipping in with six goals.

The Australia international, who has one cap under his belt so far in his career, then spent last year with Western Sydney Wanderers and found the net on four occasions for the New South Wales club before his switch to the Football League.

Portsmouth’s win over the Trotters will give them bags of confidence as they aim to achieve promotion back to the Championship this term.

They are carrying some decent momentum right now and are back in action this weekend against Shrewsbury Town away.