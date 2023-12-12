Former Hull City boss Shota Arveladze set to join new club

Former Hull City boss Shota Arveladze is poised to join Fatih Karagümrük, according to BeIN Sports.

Hull City parted company with the former Georgia international at the end of September last year.

Arveladze, 50, has since been out of the game and has been weighing up his next move.

In this latest update by BeIN Sports, he is set to move back to Turkey to join Fatih Karagümrük for a new chapter in his career.

Ex-Hull City man set for move

Arveladze was appointed as Hull manager following Acun Ilicali’s takeover of the club in January 2022 and he replaced Grant McCann at the MKM Stadium.

He managed to keep the Tigers in the Championship in his first season but his move to England didn’t work out in the end and he was sacked last term after a poor run of form. Liam Rosenior then took his place.

Arveladze enjoyed an impressive playing days as a striker for the likes of Trabzonspor, Ajax, Rangers, AZ and Levante. He scored 321 goals 549 appearances in all competitions before hanging up his boots in 2008.

The Tbilisi-born man delved into the coaching world after retiring and worked under Louis van Gaal, Ronald Koeman and Dick Advocaat at AZ.

He then had spells as a number one in the Turkish top flight with Kayserispor, Kasimpasa and Trabzonspor.

Arveladze had a stint at Maccabi Tel-Aviv before landing the Pakhtakor Tashkent job in 2017. He then spent three years in Ukraine and won the Super League twice.

Hull’s decision to bring him in last year didn’t work out and he is now heading to Fatih Karagümrük to carry on his managerial career. They finished 7th in the Super Lig last term.