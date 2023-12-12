Exclusive: Marlon Pack opens up on Portsmouth’s ‘huge strides’ forward and his potential future in coaching

Portsmouth are in a fantastic position as it stands, sitting top of the League One table as we near the halfway point of the 2023/24 campaign.

Portsmouth have lost just once in League One this season, helping them to top of the table. They’ve recovered well from that lone defeat too, winning three consecutive games without conceding following the heavy loss to Blackpool.

It’s only increased optimism among supporters who are hungry for success, displaying a steel and strength in the squad’s mentality that perhaps hasn’t been there in recent years. Manager John Mousinho has been vital in instilling this into his players since his arrival in January.

However, midfielder and club captain Marlon Pack has insisted improvements across the board at Fratton Park have contributed to this noticeable step up from Portsmouth.

Speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, Pack explained:

“I think the gaffer, having the period he had last year helped – so coming into pre-season, he knew what he wanted from the group, obviously with new players.

“I think Rich Hughes has done a fantastic job as the sporting director, not just talking about recruitment and the players we’ve brought in, but also the off-field stuff we spoke about as players. Just some small details in and around the training ground that I think makes a huge difference.

“It keeps the group happy – as footballers we’ll always moan, because that’s what we do, we’ll always find something to moan at, but they’ve eliminated a lot of stuff for us to then go on and perform.

“The club have made huge strides off the field, especially in the football department, where I think it’s given us a good platform to go and perform. Obviously, you need to go out and win games, but I think those small, minor details, I think really help add to the side performing and getting three points.”

Pack has been a vital player for Mousinho over 2023. He assumed the official captaincy in the summer after Clark Robertson’s exit and his experience combined with his well-rounded game as made him a standout in the middle of the park.

The 32-year-old’s leadership abilities have seen him previously labelled as ‘a coach on the pitch’ by the Portsmouth boss and after studying for his UEFA A licence in the summer, a future in the dugout may well await former Bristol City and Cardiff City man Pack.

It’s not a switch the Pompey skipper is looking to make soon, but he admits it feels like the ‘natural progression’ for him.

“I think for me it [working as a manager] would be the natural progression,” Pack said.

“It’s always been something I’ve liked. I think it’s a lot easier being an on-field coach whilst you’re still playing, I think it comes natural and it’s just figuring out how you will be a manager or coach when you stop playing. I obviously hope that will be in the distant future, I think I’ve got a lot of football left in me, because I keep myself fit and make sure I look after my body.

“Football has given me so much, it enabled me to do things I never thought I’d dream of, and I think to stop being involved in that environment after you retire would be hard to take. I just think at the minute if I could pass on any golden nuggets or any information to these young kids coming through, because I’ve been in their shoes, I think it would be too much of an opportunity to waste.

“I’ve got a lot of football left in me still, but I think it’s important while you are playing to have some kind of look at the future, to make sure that when you do stop, because in football unfortunately it can happen quite abruptly at times that you’re prepared and ready for the next step.”

Few will have any protests with Pack’s belief that he’s got some time yet before he hangs up his boots and heads into coaching too. Only last night he played a big role in arguably Portsmouth’s biggest win of the season as they beat promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers 2-0.

He and Joe Morrell have formed an instrumental partnership in the middle of the park and with Alex Robertson just ahead of them, Pompey may just have a midfield trio capable of finally firing the club out of League One.