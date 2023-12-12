Exclusive: Andi Weimann discusses Liam Manning’s Bristol City impact and ‘exciting’ West Ham cup draw

Bristol City have been adjusting to new management in recent weeks after parting ways with Nigel Pearson and bringing in Liam Manning.

Bristol City made the decision to relieve Pearson of his duties after over two-and-a-half years in charge at Ashton Gate. Curtis Fleming took charge on an interim basis but it wasn’t long before a permanent replacement arrived in the form of 38-year-old Manning.

He arrived from Oxford United, who he had led to safety last season before embarking on an impressive start to the 2023/24 campaign.

The Robins have since won one, drawn two and lost two under Manning, leaving them 14th in the Championship table as we near the halfway point. Now, after just over a month with the new boss at the helm, club captain Andi Weimann has opened up on the start to his tenure.

Speaking to Sky Bet exclusively on behalf of The72, Weimann opened up on the impact of Manning, stating that while it hasn’t been the easiest start, he’s confident that the improvements will be evident in good time. He said:

“The new manager has had quite a big impact since joining the club, especially in training. He’s got his own ways of taking meetings, how we are in training and on the pitch.

“He’s been at the club for a month so it’s not a long time to try and get his ideas across, especially whilst still playing Championship matches. It’s not been easy for him, but we’ve had a few meetings where he shows his ideas and then on the pitch we try and take it on board as much as we can.

“In the games we’ve played you can see a different style to what we’ve been doing in the last couple of years, so I’m sure that when we’ve worked with him for longer, you’ll see the improvement.”

Manning and Bristol City will be fully focused on the busy festive schedule. It’s a demanding run of fixtures, but it gives the Robins a good chance to find some momentum and further adjust to the ways of the new manager after Pearson’s lengthy spell in charge.

The upcoming fixtures – including tonight’s clash with Blackburn Rovers – will be the main focus, but it’s not long before an exciting FA Cup third round clash with West Ham at the London Stadium.

It’s a game Weimann is looking forward to as well.

“Getting West Ham away in the FA Cup is an exciting draw for us,” the Austrian said.

“I’ve played them before, but it was at Upton Park, so I’ve not been to the London Stadium, so that will be nice to go there and see it.

“For the fans it will be exciting to go there and watch the game, but also for us players, we’ve got nothing to lose, so we’re going for it. We’ll go into the game and we’ll have a plan to progress to the next round – I’m excited for it!”

After tonight’s trip to Blackburn Rovers, Bristol City are back at Ashton Gate to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon. A home tie against Hull City comes after that before a trip to Watford on Boxing Day.