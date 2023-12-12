‘Deserves his plaudits’ – Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

Norwich City come into this midweek game against Sheffield Wednesday looking to continue their push back up the Championship table. They’ve risen to 13th after winning three, drawing one and losing one in their last five league games.

Many thought David Wagner might be nearing the end of his time at Carrow Road but this run looks to have secured his position again.

Sheffield Wednesday have embarked on a good run of their own too. Danny Rohl has quickly become a hugely popular figure at Hillsborough and a run of three games without defeat has increased their survival chances.

They drew 1-1 with Leicester City before defeating Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City in the Championship.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“Few would have thought these two would be coming into this game in good form, but here we are. Wagner deserves his plaudits for this turnaround just when it looked like a matter of time before a managerial change for the Canaries.

“It sets up an intriguing tie too. It will be a good indicator of where these two really stand amid their recent runs, and I’m not sure if there will be anything to split the pair.

“Prior to the Stoke win, Sheffield Wednesday had been having a really tough time on the road. Carrow Road can be a tough place to go but it hasn’t been the easiest place for Norwich City to play either at times. For that reason, I’ll say this ends level.”

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 1-1

Harry Mail

“It has been a frustrating season for Norwich City and even though they are still pretty close to the play-offs, pressure is mounting on David Wagner.

“Danny Rohl has done a great job at Sheffield Wednesday and they are building some momentum at the moment. He has managed to galvanise the players and fans despite the the animosity bubbling away still towards the club’s owner.

“I can see the Owls getting another result at Carrow Road.”

Norwich City vs Sheffield Wednesday prediction: 0-1