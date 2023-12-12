‘Conceding too many’ – Swindon Town boss Flynn provides January transfer update

Swindon Town boss Michael Flynn has said that he knows what he can spend in the upcoming January transfer window.

Swindon Town are looking to bring in some new signings this winter to bolster their squad ahead of the second-half of the League Two season.

The Robins are back in action this weekend with a home clash against Barrow. They lost 4-0 away at AFC Wimbledon last time out.

BBC Sport‘s article reads: “Flynn, who was appointed at the start of May, has been working towards to the January transfer window in earnest “for months” and said he knows the budget available from owner Clem Morfuni to bring in new players.”

Flynn has himself said: “We know what we’re dealing with in terms of what I can spend and what I can’t spend and I’ve just got to make sure that I strengthen the areas where we need it and ultimately at the minute we’re conceding too many goals.

“But that doesn’t just mean it’s a centre-back or a right-back, it might be the midfielder who reads the game in terms of when we’re out of possession.”

Swindon Town transfer plans

Swindon need to tighten up their defensive department as they have been conceding too many goals this season. They have let in 40 goals in their opening 21 games which is pretty much two per game which is not sustainable if they are to mount a serious push for promotion to League One.

Despite their leaky backline, the Robins are the joint-highest scorers in the league along with Notts County having found the net on 43 occasions, more than the top two Stockport County and Wrexham.

However, that is mainly due to the form of loan pair Dan Kemp and Jake Young, who are currently on the books at the County Ground on a temporary basis from fellow fourth tier sides MK Dons and Bradford City respectively.

It remains to be seen whether they will be recalled by their parent clubs next month and they will need to be replaced if they are.

In the meantime, Swindon are looking to sneak into the top seven. They are currently sat in 9th place and are only a point outside.

Their next opponents Barrow have had an impressive campaign and are 3rd. The Bluebirds are six points off the top.