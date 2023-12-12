‘Champions League level’ Blackburn Rovers star offers honest answer amid release clause speculation

Blackburn Rovers prized asset Adam Wharton has said he’s not aware of a release clause in his contract though admitted he’s ‘not a lawyer’.

Blackburn Rovers recently continued their front-footed approach to player contracts by tying midfield star Wharton down to a new deal. He’s among the most promising outside of the Championship and his role in Jon Dahl Tomasson’s Rovers side has reflected that.

Wharton, who Tomasson has said is ‘Champions League level’ on the ball, has played 20 times across all competitions this season, taking his total for Rovers’ first-team to 42.

Amid his contract extension, questions have been asked regarding a possible release clause in his Blackburn Rovers deal. Now, the 19-year-old has offered an honest answer to that question.

Speaking with the Lancashire Telegraph, Wharton admitted he doesn’t know all the ins and outs of his new deal but to his knowledge, there is not a release clause in his contract. When quizzed on the matter, he said:

“Not that I am aware of. I am not a lawyer, I haven’t seen the ins and outs of the contract but I don’t think so.”

Rovers’ prized asset

Wharton has quickly become one of Blackburn Rovers’ most influential players at just 19. He’s got caps for England at youth level and as a nailed-on starter for Tomasson, the future looks bright for the midfielder.

He’s had interest from elsewhere before but the new deal means he can really relax and focus on developing into a more complete player with regular Championship football at Ewood Park.

While not a definite answer, it does seem there’s no release clause in his deal either. You’d think that would be something the player would be aware of if so. That will make it trickier for admiring clubs to swoop in for Wharton, but it almost certainly won’t be enough to fend off interest in his services given the level of his talent.