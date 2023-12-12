Cardiff City confident of striking winter deal for 31-year-old, player keen on joining from PL club

Cardiff City are confident of signing AFC Bournemouth striker Kieffer Moore in January, a report from TEAMtalk has said.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut has made it clear that Welsh talisman Moore is a player he holds a high admiration for. It wasn’t long ago the Turkish manager confirmed a desire to bring him in during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old was previously a firm favourite in South Wales, managing 25 goals in 66 games for the Bluebirds before leaving for Bournemouth. However, he’s down the pecking order with the Cherries, with game time proving limited in the Premier League.

Now, after Bulut’s previous declaration, a report from TEAMtalk has issued a positive update on Cardiff City’s chances of a Moore deal.

They report that the Championship club are confident of bringing Moore back in during the January window. A dialogue has been maintained over the possibility of a deal and Moore is keen on returning to the club amid a lack of chances under Andoni Iraola.

Back to the Bluebirds?

Moore doesn’t fit the Bournemouth style of play as much as he did before, hence his more limited chances this season. However, he’s a proven goalscorer at Championship level and given his previous success with Cardiff City, he’ll be a strong and popular addition to Bulut’s attacking ranks.

Time will tell if the deal can get done but it seems the club are increasingly confident of bringing Moore back. That should only please their manager more given his admiration of the striker.

Moore offers a towering physical presence at the top of the pitch, helping him dominate aerially up and down the EFL over the course of his career. He’s a firm favourite with the Welsh national team and would bring an international pedigree to Cardiff City’s frontline.