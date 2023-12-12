Bristol City, Swansea City, Cardiff City among 23 EFL clubs to scout 22-year-old winger

Bristol City are preparing for their first transfer window under Liam Manning’s lead, while Swansea City should have a new boss of their own in place before January too. As for Cardiff City, they will be hoping they can provide Erol Bulut with some fresh faces in a bid to boost their promotion hopes.

Now, it is claimed the Championship trio are among the multiple teams to have eyes on Bath City star Jordan Thomas.

Football Insider claims that as many as 23 EFL clubs watched winger Thomas in action against Yeovil Town last week amid his impressive displays in the National League South. Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City are likely to keep an eye on his situation too with his team ‘unlikely’ to prevent him the chance to rise into the Football League if the chance arises.

A step up awaits?

A move from the National League South to the Championship would mark a huge jump up for Thomas but he couldn’t be the first to make an impressive rise from non-league football to the heights of the second-tier. Plenty of teams have found big success in recruiting from the lower leagues over the years and Bristol City, Swansea City and Cardiff City would be hoping for the same if a Thomas swoop came off,

Time will tell if anything comes of these links though. It’s one thing scouting a player, then it’s another actually firming up the interest and making concrete moves to bring them in.

It seems Thomas won’t be short of options in the EFL this winter, regardless of whether or not the Championship interest becomes concrete. Plenty of sides seem to be keeping tabs on his situation after an impressive season with Bath.