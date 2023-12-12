Bristol City man set for another scan on injury this week

Bristol City’s Kal Naismith is due for another scan this week, as detailed in a report by BristolLive.

Bristol City have been without the versatile defender over recent times.

Naismith, 31, has a calf injury and it remains to be seen how long he could potentially be out of action for.

In this latest update regarding his situation, BristolLive report he ‘isn’t particularly close’ to returning to the pitch for the Championship side anytime soon.

Bristol City injury latest

Naismith’s absence hasn’t been ideal for Bristol City recently. He is a useful player to have for Liam Manning and injects experience their ranks.

He joined the Robins in May last year on a free transfer and penned a three-year deal at Ashton Gate.

The Glasgow-born man has made 15 appearances in all competitions so far this season and has chipped in with two goals and two assists.

He was actually linked with a move away from the second tier outfit over the summer with League Two side Wrexham believed to be keen on an ambitious swoop to lure him down a couple of leagues. However, WrexhamInsider poured cold water on the speculation.

Naismith has played over 300 matches in his career to date. He started out at Rangers as a youngster and had loan spells away from Ibrox at Cowdenbeath and Partick Thistle to get some experience under his belt.

The former Scotland youth international then moved down the border in 2013 and has since played for Accrington Stanley, Portsmouth, Hartlepool United, Wigan Athletic and Luton Town.

Bristol City will be hoping his road to recovery is smooth as they prepare for their upcoming fixtures. They face Blackburn Rovers away this evening at Ewood Park.