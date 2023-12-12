‘Brilliant’, ‘9/10’ – Portsmouth favourite earns reporter’s praise after starring in huge Bolton Wanderers win

Portsmouth put in a brilliant display to beat League One promotion rivals Bolton Wanderers 2-0 on Monday night.

Portsmouth went into last night’s game sat top of the League One table, three points ahead of Bolton Wanderers having played a game more. The two played out an entertaining game, with Pompey ultimately coming out on top.

John Mousinho’s side took the lead right before the break. A typically dangerous Jack Sparkes corner was glanced home by Conor Shaughnessy to give the hosts the advantage heading into half-time.

Bolton Wanderers had chances and threatening spells but Portsmouth held onto their 1-0 lead until Australian forward Kusini Yengi capped off a fantastic performance with a close-range goal in the dying embers.

Yengi has come into the starting XI in the absence of go-to talisman Colby Bishop. His battle with Bolton Wanderers star Ricardo Santos was one that was labelled as key prior to the tie, but it was the Pompey star who emerged the winner.

His performance has earned high praise from across the board with The News handing him a 9/10 rating and their man of the match award. Writing on Yengi’s display, reporter Neil Allen said:

“Fascinating physical battle with Santos, causing the towering defender all sorts of problems. Was unfortunate not to net in the first half when goal-bound shot cleared off the line by Jones, but got his deserved goal in the 89th minute following Whyte’s pass.

“Given little protection from the referee, but just got on with it. Brilliant.”

A big win for Pompey

Portsmouth now hold a six-point lead at the top of League One. Bolton still have their game in hand of course, but it puts Pompey in a commanding position in the title race and pushes their closest rivals towards the chasing pack.

Stevenage are now level on points with Ian Evatt’s men while Peterborough United are just one behind and Derby County and Oxford United three off 2nd.

Yengi was vital for Mousinho and Portsmouth last night. He arguably could have had more than his one goal but a display like that against a defender as highly-rated as Bolton skipper Santos proves just how valuable he can be.

Yengi now has six goals and two assists in 13 appearances for Pompey.