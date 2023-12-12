‘A remarkable impact’ – QPR vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their QPR vs Plymouth Argyle prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday night.

QPR have revived their season with a run of three consecutive wins in the Championship. Marti Cifuentes has breathed new life into proceedings at Loftus Road but with two points still separating them and safety, the hard work is far from over.

In their three-game winning run, the R’s have beaten Stoke City, Preston North End and Hull City.

As for Plymouth Argyle, they sit 18th in the Championship table having alternated wins and losses over their last four games. Last time out, they were beaten 4-0 by Leicester City.

The Pilgrims’ home record has been good but they’re yet to win on the road and could be in for another challenging game here.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

James Ray

“With QPR in fine form and Plymouth Argyle’s poor away record in mind, you have to think this ends in a home win.

“Cifuentes has his R’s side ticking and with Chris Willock firing again, the hope will be that they can really rise away from the drop zone over the coming weeks and months. They still have a long way to go though, so they won’t be getting too carried away at this stage.

“Cifuentes has had a remarkable impact in West London, and I think that shows again against a Plymouth side that struggles on the road.”

QPR vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-1

Harry Mail

“QPR have had a new lease of life under Marti Cifuentes and are full of confidence.

“They picked up an impressive 2-0 home win over promotion chasing Hull City last time out and will see Plymouth as a team they can beat again here.

“The Pilgrims aren’t a bad side but have their work cut out here if they are to get something. I can see the hosts getting another three points to boost their push for survival.”

QPR vs Plymouth Argyle prediction: 2-0