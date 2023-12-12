‘A bit of an issue’ – Plymouth Argyle could be without key player for QPR test

Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper missed Monday training and could be absent against QPR due to a dead leg, Steven Schumacher has said.

Plymouth Argyle have had shot-stopper Cooper available again since October. He’d been on the sidelines for an extended spell through an ACL tear, with Conor Hazard starting in the early stages of the campaign.

Cooper has been the go-to again since though, starting the last nine Championship games. However, after picking up a blow in the 4-0 loss to Leicester City at the weekend, it could be that Hazard returns to Schumacher’s XI.

Speaking prior to Wednesday night’s game, the Plymouth Argyle boss confirmed Cooper missed Monday’s training session through a dead leg and could be absent for the midweek trip to a resurgent QPR.

The hope is that he will be back on the grass today and otherwise, the Pilgrims’ ranks are ‘fit and healthy’. Speaking with Plymouth Live, he said:

“We have got a bit of an issue with Michael. He got a dead leg towards the end of the game against Leicester so he didn’t train yesterday.

“Hopefully he can get out on the grass today but it was a sore one. That’s the only question mark. Apart from that the squad is fit and healthy.”

A tough tie awaits

A couple of weeks ago, Plymouth Argyle may have viewed this fixture as a great chance to get some much-needed away points on the board. However, QPR have now won three in a row in the second-tier including their last two at home.

The Pilgrims remain winless on the road too, so they’re in for a tough test. The R’s have been revived since the appointment of Marti Cifuentes and their recent run means they’re up to 22nd in the table, only two points off safety.

In fact, a win here would move them level on 11 points with Plymouth.

Time will tell if Cooper is available but if not, former Celtic youngster Hazard will come into the starting XI in his place.