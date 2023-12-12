‘A big loss’ – Middlesbrough vs Hull City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Middlesbrough vs Hull City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Wednesday.

Middlesbrough are currently positioned in 12th place in the table. They are three points off the play-offs after their 2-0 loss at home to Ipswich Town last time out.

Michael Carrick’s side have lost three out of their last four games and need to hit form again soon as they aim to reach the top six against in this campaign. They lost at the semi-finals stage to Coventry City over two legs last term.

As for Hull City, they have made a decent start to this campaign under Liam Rosenior in the Championship. However, they have lost their last two outings on the spin against Watford and QPR.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“Both teams have been losing recently and will be keen to get back on track. Middlesbrough have a few injury problems to deal with and need to bolster their ranks in January.

“They still have players who can hurt Hull though and won this fixture 3-1 last season. The Tigers deserved more from their game against Watford last Saturday but didn’t play well against QPR.

“Jaden Philogene has also picked up an injury which is a big blow for the visitors. However, I still think they might be able to sneak something from the Riverside Stadium here.”

Middlesbrough vs Hull City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Middlesbrough need to find their feet again before they lose too much ground on the play-off fight. The Championship table is tightly-packed but with the games coming thick and fast, things could start to take shape over the coming weeks.

“Hull are poised to be without Jaden Philogene which will be a big loss, and I’m not quite sure they’ll have the same level of attacking intent in his absence.

“Boro have been good at home and I think they’ll get a valuable win here.”

Middlesbrough vs Hull City prediction: 2-0