3 Scott Hogan alternatives Sheffield Wednesday must consider amid recent transfer link

Sheffield Wednesday are in the market for a new striker this winter and over the weekend, Birmingham City’s Scott Hogan was linked.

Sheffield Wednesday were said keen on Hogan in a Patreon report from Alan Nixon. The striker is out of contract at the end of this season and has struggled for regular Championship game time at Birmingham City since Wayne Rooney’s arrival.

It could be wise for the Owls to keep their options open in the search for a new talisman though. With that said, here are three alternative targets Sheffield Wednesday must keep in mind as January nears…

Kieffer Moore – AFC Bournemouth

Nixon previously reported on his Patreon that Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri is willing to pay sizeable wages for a loan striker. That could bring towering Welsh talisman Moore into consideration given his lack of game time at Bournemouth.

Cardiff City boss Erol Bulut is a big admirer and Moore has previous with the Bluebirds. However, he’d make for a brilliant addition to Rohl’s attacking ranks at Hillsborough.

Cedric Teuchert – Hannover 96

Sheffield Wednesday boss Rohl has links to the German game from his previous time with the national team and Bayern Munich. If he wanted to dip into the market in his native, 26-year-old Teuchert could be one worth looking at.

He’s out of contract at the end of this season and has managed nine goals and two assists in 12 games across all competitions, playing as a striker, winger and attacking midfielder. That said, he is out with an injury at the moment.

Jamie Vardy – Leicester City

It must be acknowledged that this is definitely an ambitious suggestion. Vardy still plays a regular role with Championship leaders Leicester City and has six goals in 18 league outings.

However, the veteran talisman is a Sheffield-born, lifelong Sheffield Wednesday fan. At 36, he’s in the twilight of his career and with his Foxes deal up in 2024, a romantic move to his relegation-threatened boyhood club could make for a fitting end to a fantastic career.

Optimistic yes, but worth looking into at the very least.