Sunderland set to miss out on 23-year-old with £10m move lined up

Sunderland target Benjamin Rollheiser looks set to secure a £10million move to Benfica, according to fresh reports from Alan Nixon.

Sunderland and North-East rivals Newcastle United have both expressed an interest in Estudiantes winger Rollheiser over recent months, but the pair are both set to miss out on the 23-year-old.

Alan Nixon has shared fresh insight into the future of the player, with Rollheiser nearing a move to European giants Benfica in a £10million deal.

Although Newcastle United may have been able to compete with this particular bid, it seems likely the Black Cats have either been priced out of a deal, unwilling to meet Estudiantes’ asking price, or outbid by Benfica altogether.

They will now need to turn their attention to other targets as they look to strengthen their squad in order to help their chances of securing a top six finish come the end of the season.

Money better spent elsewhere

This recent update does come as a blow for Sunderland, who will have been hoping that they could secure a deal for the young winger, and may have thought they could get a cut price considering the league in which he is currently plying his trade.

But with £10million the agreed fee between Benfica and Estudiantes, it would be better for Sunderland to invest their money elsewhere. Even if they were willing to spend in the region of £10million, it seems far more worthwhile to spend this on a number of targets as opposed to on one marquee signing.

The Black Cats are now in 6th place in the Championship table, and face 3rd-placed Leeds United tomorrow evening. This will be a huge test for the Wearsiders and could give the Sunderland hierarchy an indication of what positions they need to invest in in the January window, if any.