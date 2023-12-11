Stoke City target ambitious move for 48-year-old manager as Alex Neil’s replacement

Stoke City are expected to have Graham Potter as their top managerial target, a report from Stoke on Trent Live has claimed.

Stoke City are on the hunt for a new boss after deciding to part ways with Alex Neil over the weekend. It has been a dismal season for the Potters and after a fourth consecutive defeat, the club relieved the Scot of his duties.

The hope will be that a solid replacement can come through the doors to fire the club back up the Championship table. They sit 20th as it stands, only two points clear of the relegation zone.

Now, Stoke on Trent Live has claimed that Stoke City are set to have a highly-ambitious target at the top of their shortlist in the form of former Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea boss Graham Potter. The 48-year-old has been out of the game since April, when he departed Chelsea.

Ambitious to say the least

Stoke City fans will be encouraged to see that the club are setting their sights high in the search for Neil’s replacement, but Potter is certainly a lofty target. His Chelsea stint was a failure but many will argue he could do little about that, especially given that things haven’t improved much under Frank Lampard and Mauricio Pochettino since his exit.

Potter has experience of Championship football from his time in charge of Swansea City and would certainly be an eye-catching appointment. But, the link begs the question if he is a realistic candidate.

Time will tell just how Stoke City’s rumoured interest pans out but hopefully a new permanent manager can come in sooner rather than later as the Potters look to save their season.