Stoke City make contact with 52-year-old over vacant managerial post, report claims

Stoke City are on the hunt for a new manager after deciding to part ways with Alex Neil at the weekend. It hasn’t taken long for speculation to ramp up over who could replace the Scot while Paul Gallagher leads the team on a caretaker basis in the meantime.

The Potters are down in 20th in the Championship table and sit just two points above the drop. After a significant overhaul of the squad in the summer, results and performances have been far from the standard expected by both fans and the club hierarchy.

Now, one name said to be on the radar is Dean Smith.

The 52-year-old has been out of work since his exit from Leicester City in the summer and he’s now been contacted by Stoke City regarding his interest in the now vacant post. Football Insider claims he’s a strong contender for the job as the Potters look to bring in a proven Championship manager.

A household name

Smith is a bit of a household name in the EFL, working his way up the leagues in jobs with Walsall and Brentford before landing at Aston Villa. He then led Norwich City for just over a year before holding a short-term role with Leicester City towards the end of last season.

After time in the Premier League, Smith may well make his return to the game in a Championship dugout. It’s a division he has found success in before but time will tell if the links with Stoke City come to anything.

Stoke City are in action against Swansea City on Tuesday night as they look to kick their season into life after Neil’s exit.