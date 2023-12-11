Southampton set to lose loan man in January, report claims

Southampton secured the loan signing of Holgate back in the summer, with the expectation he would play a part in their eventual plans to mount a promotion charge and an immediate return to the top flight.

However, that hasn’t quite come to fruition as all would have hoped. The 27-year-old has started just four Championship games since arriving at St Mary’s out of a possible 20, winning just one of the four he has started.

However, when the preferred duo of Jan Bednarek and Taylor Harwood-Bellis have started in the heart of defence, Russell Martin’s side have had greater success.

Parent club Everton are said to be unhappy with Holgate’s playing time limited at Southampton, and are planning to recall the defender in January with a view to securing another loan move elsewhere, according to Football Insider.

Best for all parties

It seems like the loan move hasn’t gone how all would have liked. Both Holgate and Everton will have been hoping he would have had more minutes out on the pitch, whilst Southampton will have wanted the player to have more of an impact.

Therefore, it seems like it would be best for all parties for Holgate to depart Southampton and return to Everton, with the goal of securing another loan move, probably to the Championship yet again, where, despite his less than satisfactory showings in a Saints shirt, there will likely be plenty of suitors.

Fellow Championship side Middlesbrough are said to be prioritising bringing in a new centre-back in January and so this recent update should put the Teessiders on high alert. They could and perhaps should pursue a loan deal for the surplus to requirements Everton man.