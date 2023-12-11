Southampton looking to secure six-figure deal for 4-goal teenage midfielder

Southampton are looking to wrap up the signing of Cork City midfielder Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh, as per a report from The Sun.

Southampton boast one of the country’s top academies, developing a host of top talents over the years. Be it players they’ve developed from a young age or prospects bought in from elsewhere, they’ve helped a number of players go on to enjoy fruitful careers in the senior game.

Their aim to do so isn’t changing despite the drop to the Championship either, and it seems a new starlet is on their radar.

The Sun reports that Southampton look set to wrap up the signing of 18-year-old Cork City midfielder Joe O’Brien-Whitmarsh. Multiple teams have been keen on the youngster but it’s the Saints who are set to bring him in for a six-figure transfer fee.

O’Brien-Whitmarsh broke into the Cork City team over the course of their 2023 campaign, playing 27 times for the team across all competitions. In the process, he’s chipped in with four goals and an assist, adjusting well to the step up to senior football.

A new prospect for the Saints

It remains to be seen if Southampton can get the deal for O’Brien-Whitmarsh wrapped up but they look to be in a good position to get the deal done. He could become the latest Irish talent to make the move over to the EFL, with plenty of prospects making switches in a bid to take the next step in their careers.

O’Brien-Whitmarsh’s early taste of first-team football should stand him in good stead for a move to Southampton too. The Saints are more than willing to give chances to young players, as is manager Russell Martin.

The club currently sit 4th in the Championship table, 10 points away from the automatic promotion spots. Last time out, Martin’s men played out a 1-1 draw with Watford, so they’ll be keen to defeat Coventry City on Wednesday night.