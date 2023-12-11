Sell promising youngster: 3 actions Leeds United must take in the January transfer window

Leeds United sit in 3rd place in the Championship table. They are putting together an impressive run as they look to hunt down Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Despite having an impressive side at present, there is business that can be done to strengthen and streamline the squad when the January transfer window opens. That is a little over three weeks away.

With that said, here are three transfer actions that Leeds United must take in January…

Sell Greenwood

Sam Greenwood was brought to Leeds United from Premier League side Arsenal’s youth set-up. After a prolific return for the U21s of 22 goals in 43 games, Greenwood made the first-team squad.

He’s featured in 35 games for the Whites, scoring one goal and providing five assists. However, there is a wealth of attacking talent stacked in front of him at Elland Road that is hindering his progress.

He is currently out on loan at Championship rivals Middlesbrough who have an option to buy him should they wish to. Greenwood has other interest too, and given the wealth of existing options, cashing in now could be wise.

New creative playmaker

Since Pablo Hernandez moved on from Elland Road, Leeds United have struggled to replace him with an out-and-out playmaker. Currently, striker Joel Piroe is playing in the number 10 role and has seven goals to press.

The powers that be at Leeds have already said that they’ll utilise the loan market in January, a transfer window the Whites are known not to use much. This time they need to use the window to find a Premier League-standard playmaker who can make an impact over the notoriously arduous second half of the campaign.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

Loan stance revised

Last but not least, there are always players who benefit from loan moves away from clubs where opportunities are sparse. One who fits into this category is young defender Charlie Cresswell.

Cresswell impressed on loan at Millwall last season, scoring five goals the season for the Lions. He’s not likely to get into the Leeds United starting XI but amid claims he might not be let out, the club should consider revising their position over his future.