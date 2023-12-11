Preston North End man to return to Deepdale next summer after latest loan development

Preston North End attacker Kitt Nelson has extended his loan spell at Workington, as announced by their official club website.

Preston North End have given the youngster the green light to stay with the non-league side until the end of the season.

Nelson, 18, has impressed with Workington since being allowed to join them on a temporary basis back in late September and has scored twice.

He will now remain with the Cumbrian outfit until the summer amid this latest update regarding his situation. The teenager was due to return to his parent club at the end of this month.

Preston North End loan latest

Preston let Nelson switch to the Northern Premier League to help him get some experience under his belt and this loan extension suits all parties involved.

He will benefit more from playing first-team football as opposed to with the Lilywhites’ youth side and his development will be boosted by the time he gets back to Deepdale next year.

Nelson has risen up through the academy ranks of the Lancashire club and has been a regular for them at various youth levels over recent years. However, his pathway into their senior team is currently blocked due to the abundance of senior options that they have in his position.

Nelson will have to bide his time before breaking into Lowe’s team and impressing with Workington will certainly help his chances.

Preston are winless in their last four league games and drew 0-0 away at Norwich City last time out. They are currently sat in 9th position in the Championship table and have 29 points on the board after the first 20 games.

The Lilywhites started this season well but have seen their results fall off a bit. However, they are still only a point outside the top six.