Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers: 5 players who could dictate the game tonight as top two collide

Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers takes place at Fratton Park tonight.

Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers sees League One‘s top two sides face off under the lights at Fratton Park. Pompey sit top of the table with just a single loss to their name in 19 games while the Trotters are three points behind with a game in hand.

It should be a highly competitive game between two of the division’s strongest sides, but which players could be pivotal in the tie?

Here, we look at five players who could dictate Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers tonight…

Paddy Lane

Northern Irish winger Lane has been in fine form for Portsmouth in recent games and if he’s on-song again, he could cause real problems for the visitors. He’s got two goals and three assists in his last five League One games.

Dion Charles

Bolton Wanderers talisman Charles is another Northern Irishman who could have a big impact tonight. His return of 14 goals in 22 games across all competitions has him up there as one of the division’s most dangerous strikers and keeping him quiet will be key for Pompey.

Alex Robertson

Manchester City loanee Robertson has been of increasing importance this season and he forms a key part of a brilliant Pompey midfield. With Joe Morrell and Marlon Pack both available again, it could be that Robertson is freed up to play in a more advanced role in Portsmouth vs Bolton Wanderers.

George Thomason

In the battle of the midfielders, Bolton academy graduate Thomason could be another with an influential role to play. He’s been up there with the best players this season for Ian Evatt’s side, offering steel and energy in the middle.

Kusini Yengi

Last but not least is Kusini Yengi, who could land a start up top in the absence of Portsmouth hotshot Colby Bishop. He made a bright start to life at Fratton Park and him finding prolific form could be key to success in this one.