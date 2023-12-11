Peterborough United to cast eyes over striker on trial

Peterborough United are interested in South Liverpool striker Charlie Glennon this winter, reports Alan Nixon.

Peterborough United are eyeing up a potential swoop for the non-league attacker after being alerted to his attention over recent times.

Glennon, 21, has been in fine form this season in the North West Counties League and could land himself a Football League switch in the near future.

According to reporter Nixon on his Patreon page, the Posh have invited him down south for a trial as they weigh up a move.

Peterborough United eyeing striker

Peterborough could see Glennon as a possible player for down the line as the League One side keep one eye on the future.

The Posh are no strangers to making signings from non-league and have a history of finding hidden gems in the lower leagues.

Glennon was on the books at Manchester City as a youngster and has become a key player for South Liverpool this term. They are currently 7th in the First Division North and are outside the play-offs on goal difference after picking up 36 points from their opening 19 matches of this campaign.

Peterborough have the chance to bolster their ranks when the January transfer window opens. Darren Ferguson’s side are hoping to gain promotion to the Championship after missing out at the semi-finals stage of the play-offs last season to eventual winners Sheffield Wednesday.

They have since bounced back from their disappointing loss to the Owls well and are in a good position at the moment. They are 4th in the table and are only outside the top two on goal difference ahead of Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers’ fixture this evening.

Ferguson’s men won 3-0 against Oxford United over the weekend.