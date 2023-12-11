‘Out of nowhere’ – Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction: The72

The72’s writers offer their Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction ahead of the Championship clash on Tuesday.

Blackburn Rovers head into their upcoming clash on the back of their 2-0 home loss to Leeds United last time out. That result leaves them 11th in the table.

Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side have 28 points on the board at the moment. They are only two points off the play-offs after the opening 20 matches of this season.

As for Bristol City, they are down in 14th place in the Championship and are only two points behind their upcoming opponents. The Robins drew 1-1 with Huddersfield Town in their last outing.

Here, a handful of our writers make their predictions for the game…

Harry Mail

“There isn’t too much to split these two teams in terms of quality in their squads and league position. They are sides who will fancy their chances of a push for the play-offs during the second-half of the season.

“In Sammie Szmodics, Blackburn have a player who is bang in form and he is causing problems to Championship defences at this moment in time. However, Rovers have lost their last two games in a row so confidence may be low.

“Bristol City are winless in their last three matches but are capable of pulling a result out of nowhere. I am going to go for a draw here with both sides on the scoresheet.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1

James Ray

“Blackburn Rovers continue to be one of the Championship’s most inconsistent and unpredictable sides in the league. They can cause problems for any Championship side but when it comes to getting results, there’s never a guarantee with this Rovers side.

“Bristol City should see this as a good opportunity to get back to winning ways given the host’s poor home record of late but with no win in five away games, I don’t think they’ll have enough to get a win.

“I’ll say this ends 1-1 too.”

Blackburn Rovers vs Bristol City prediction: 1-1