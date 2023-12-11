‘Not long term’ – Michael Carrick provides injury update on key Middlesbrough man

Middlesbrough have been without key midfielder Hackney for each of the last three games, losing two and winning one in his absence. With both the 21-year-old and Lewis O’Brien both out injured, it has meant Boro’s options are limited in the middle of the park.

Club captain Jonny Howson and Dan Barlaser have been tasked with the holding midfield roles, but it is clear that the Teessiders lack the drive, tenacity and incisiveness of Hackney.

Speaking to Teesside Live, Middlesbrough boss Carrick confirmed that the midfielder’s groin injury isn’t expected to keep him on the sidelines beyond the new year.

“We’re hoping Hayden will be back before Christmas. It’s definitely not long-term,” he confirmed.

“There are a few of them, but it is what it is.”

They have four games between now and Christmas, including a clash with 5th-placed West Brom and a Carabao Cup quarter final in that time. It is likely the midweek clash with Hull City will come too soon for the Boro academy graduate however.

Injuries piling up

For their game against Ipswich Town at the weekend, Middlesbrough had nine players out, seven of which were injuries and two suspensions. They will need their best players fit and available as soon as possible to help their chances of mounting a top six charge, and Hackney is key to that.

They do miss his presence in midfield. Howson isn’t as young as he once was and although he does give 100% every game, he can’t get around the pitch as quickly and as regularly as someone like Hackney can. Barlaser isn’t an off the ball workhorse, but can dictate the pace of a game and that certainly is important.

Yet the Boro youngster has been a huge part in changing the club’s fortunes. His inclusion in the team has brought about positive results, and so Carrick’s update that it is not long-term will be music to supporters’ ears.