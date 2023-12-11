Middlesbrough joined by Brentford in striker pursuit

Brentford are keen on Middlesbrough target Brandon Vazquez this winter, according to a report by The Telegraph.

The Premier League side are interested in signing the FC Cincinnati striker ahead of the January transfer window.

Vazquez, 25, is reportedly on Middlesbrough’s radar as Michael Carrick weighs up potential targets for next month, as per TEAMtalk.

However, the Championship outfit now face fresh competition for the player’s signature with the The Telegraph suggesting the Bees are in the frame to land him.

Middlesbrough face competition

Middlesbrough may have to see off Brentford now if they are to lure the forward to the Riverside Stadium ahead of the second-half of the season.

Vazquez has played for Cincinnati 2020 and has been a key player for the Ohio outfit over the past three years.

He has scored 41 goals in 125 games to date and his current club are facing a battle to keep hold of him.

The forward started his career at Tijuana in Mexico as a youngster before he joined Atlanta United in 2017. He then went on to find the net nine times in 39 outings before his switch to Cincinnati.

Brentford’s links are a blow to Boro’s hopes of getting him as the London club would be able to provide him with the opportunity to play in the Premier League. They could see him as a potential long-term replacement for Ivan Toney with the England international facing an uncertain long-term future.

Middlesbrough are currently sat in 12th place in the Championship table and are three points off the play-offs. They made the top six last term but were beaten at the semi-finals stage of the play-offs by Coventry City over two legs.

Carrick’s side are back in action on Wednesday night with a clash against Hull City.