Manager who wants Sunderland job eyed by Scottish club

Sunderland-linked Scott Brown has emerged on the radar of Queen’s Park, as reported by the Daily Record.

The Scotsman is in the hunt for a new job following his exit from League One side Fleetwood Town earlier this season.

Brown, 38, is interested in the vacancy at Sunderland according to the Daily Record as he weighs up his options.

In this latest update regarding his situation, the same source claim Queen’s Park are keen to speak to both him and former Blackburn Rovers defendeer Charlie Mulgrew regarding their position.

Latest regarding Sunderland-linked man

Sunderland have a big decision to make on who to bring in as their new manager after deciding to part company with Tony Mowbray.

It is yet to be known whether Brown is seen as a serious candidate for the role at the Stadium of Light as they consider their options.

As a player, he was a tough tackling central midfielder for Celtic and was a real fans’ favourite with the Glasgow giants. He made 619 appearances for the Hoops in all competitions and chipped in with 46 goals.

Brown also played for the likes of Hibernian and Aberdeen before hanging up his boost after his spell with the latter in 2022.

He has since delved into the managerial world and was appointed at Fleetwood in May last year and guided the North West outfit to a 13th place finish in the third tier in the last campaign.

However, the Cod Army struggled during the opening stages of this term and he was subsequently sacked.

Brown is now available, hence his interest in Sunderland, and is now on the radar of Queen’s Park. They narrowly missed out on promotion to the Scottish Premiership earlier this year under ex-boss Owen Coyle.