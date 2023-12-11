Leicester City, Norwich City and Real Madrid set sights on League One starlet

Reading youngster Caylan Vickers is attracting interest from Championship sides Norwich City and Leicester City, as well as Spanish giants Real Madrid, according to a report from The Sun.

Reading would have hoped to have secured a top six place this season in a bid to return to the second tier at the first time of asking. However, it hasn’t quite gone to plan, with the Royals sitting in 23rd with just five wins from their first 19 games.

During that time they have been able to give youth players a chance in the first-team fold, with Vickers a surprise standout in Ruben Selles’ side. But with solid performances comes interest from elsewhere.

The Sun are reporting that Norwich City and Leicester City are both closely monitoring the 18-year-old forward, but it seems as though Real Madrid are in pole position to land the player, who could be available for as little as £1million.

‘A dream move’

Although playing time might be at a premium for Vickers if he secures a move to the Bernabeu, this presents the youngster with a huge opportunity to work his way through the academy system and possibly play for the biggest team in world football.

Both Leicester City and Norwich City would likely garner more minutes out on the pitch, if he secures a move to Real Madrid, a loan move could well be on the cards for him to get playing time. Something which the Championship duo could explore if they see him as part of their immediate plans.

Despite Reading’s troubles in League One, £1million could go a long way in helping them secure deals for a couple of players to help their chances of putting some distance between themselves and the bottom three. Whilst standing in the way of Vickers and a move to Real Madrid might prove tricky regardless.