Leeds United plan to keep Middlesbrough and Southampton target in January

Leeds United are ‘expected’ to keep Charlie Cresswell for the second-half of the season, as detailed in a report by The Athletic.

Leeds United reportedly plan to retain the services of the defender in the upcoming January transfer window, despite interest from some fellow Championship sides.

Cresswell, 21, is on the radar of Southampton and Middlesbrough this winter, as reported by The Sun.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation, The Athletic claim he is poised to ‘stick around’ to provide competition and depth to Daniel Farke’s defensive department as they eye an immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

Leeds United’s January plan

Cresswell would benefit a lot more from playing regular football as opposed to sitting on Leeds’ bench. However, it would be a risk for Farke to give him the green light to head out the exit door on a temporary basis as it could potentially leave him short of options at the back if injuries were to strike.

The youngster has been on the books at Elland Road for his whole career to date and has risen up through the academy ranks of the Yorkshire club.

He has been a regular at various youth levels over recent years and made his senior debut in September 2020 in an EFL Cup clash against Hull City.

The England youth international has since gone on to make 13 appearances in all competitions, six of which have come this term.

Leeds let him join Millwall in the last campaign and he played 29 games for the Lions altogether, chipping in with four goals, before heading back to his parent club in the summer.

Cresswell is down the pecking order, hence why Southampton and Boro are interested in luring him away, but it appears the Whites want to keep him.