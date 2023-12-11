Leeds United hold firm stance over forward’s immediate future amid limited chances

Leeds United have ‘no intention’ have showing interest in a loan exit for Joe Gelhardt this January, The Athletic’s Phil Hay has said.

Leeds United forward Gelhardt has found chances hard to come by this season. He started two of the Whites’ first three Championship games but hasn’t played a minute of competitive football for Daniel Farke’s side since September.

He was back on the bench for the 2-0 win over Blackburn Rovers at the weekend but remained unused on his first matchday inclusion in eight games. As a 21-year-old tipped for a bright future, questions have been asked over a potential winter loan exit.

Now though, Leeds United’s clear stance has emerged from The Athletic‘s trusted reporter Hay.

He writes that the Whites have ‘no intention’ of ‘courting’ loan interest in Gelhardt this winter despite his lack of game time. Manager Farke sees a place for him in the squad, and so he isn’t keen on letting him out in the January transfer window.

1 of 20 Who plays at Elland Road? Middlesbrough Leeds United Leicester City Ipswich Town

A firm stance

Leeds United’s January transfer window is unlikely to be a really busy one, but that won’t stop speculation from circulating constantly. Gelhardt’s situation is one clubs will likely have an eye on, with Hull City said to be showing interest.

However, despite his lack of game time, Farke seems to see a place for him in his ranks, so an exit looks as though it won’t materialise. Time will tell if anyone looks to test their resolve though.

Gelhardt has played just seven times this season, netting once. That goal came in the EFL Cup against Shrewsbury Town in August, taking his total for the club to three goals in 48 goals. He also has seven assist to his name.

Leeds United sit 2nd in the Championship table, seven points off the automatic promotion spots.