Leeds United dealt big injury blow with 30-year-old facing spell on the sidelines

Leeds United will be without full-back Sam Byram for the next three weeks due to a hamstring injury, Daniel Farke has confirmed.

Leeds united reunited with academy graduate Byram in the summer and since then, the 30-year-old has taken up a more important role than many might have expected of him. Injuries meant he came straight into the team at left-back despite being a natural on the opposite side.

However, Byram has made the starting spot on the left his own while the likes of Junior Firpo and Leo Hjelde have been sidelined.

Now though, it has been confirmed that Byram is facing a spell out of his own. Leeds United face Sunderland away from home on Tuesday night and speaking ahead of the game, Whites boss Farke confirmed the former West Ham and Norwich City man will be out for three weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Jamie Shackleton will be out with a glute injury too, and Patrick Bamford is yet to train after missing the Blackburn Rovers win.

Daniel Farke speaking ahead of Sunderland away. Latest on absences – Byram (hamstring) is out for three weeks. Shackleton has a glute injury and won't be involved. Farke says there's a little bit of illness in the camp. Bamford is recovering and hasn't trained yet. #lufc — Phil Hay (@PhilHay_) December 11, 2023

Who will play?

With Byram now facing a spell out, Leeds United are not only without a natural left-back, but their makeshift one too. It means Farke will have to play yet another player out of position in that role for the Sunderland game.

Looking at the squad, loanee Djed Spence is perhaps the most likely to deputise on the left. He’s another right-back but seems the leading candidate to come in for the sidelined Byram.

Byram has been a big hit since his return to Elland Road but he has struggled with injuries before. It will be hoped he can recover from this hamstring injury sooner rather than later so he can get back to action with Leeds United as they fight for promotion from the Championship.