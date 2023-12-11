League One side keen to strike January deal with Arsenal man

Wigan Athletic boss Shaun Maloney has said he is ‘hopeful’ of extending Omar Rekik’s loan from Arsenal this winter.

Wigan Athletic swooped to land the defender on a temporary basis until January back in the summer.

Rekik, 21, also spent time with the Latics last season when they were in the Championship.

He has gone back to Arsenal now after picking up an injury but Maloney has provided this update regarding his situation, as per a report by Wigan Today: “He’s scheduled to be here until January 21. And we spoke to Arsenal last week about extending that.

“I’m still really hopeful we can do that, but that’s kind of out of my hands at the moment.”

Wigan Athletic loan latest

Rekik provides competition and depth to Wigan’s defensive department so keeping hold of him until the end of this campaign at least would be a shrewd bit of business.

However, he needs to be 100% fit to make any potential deal worthwhile.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions this term, 10 of which have come in League One, and has already played more than he did during the second-half of last season in the second tier as the North West club were relegated.

Rekik has been on the books at Arsenal but is yet to play for the Premier League giant’s senior team. Instead, as well as Wigan, he has been loaned out to Sparta Rotterdam in the past to get some experience under his belt in Holland.

The Tunisia international also had spells in the past as a youngster Feyenoord, Manchester City, PSV, Marseille and Hertha Berlin.

It remains to be seen whether his stay at the DW Stadium will be extended or whether he will be returning to the Gunners for good next month.

Wigan drew 0-0 at home to Lincoln City over the weekend and are back in action this Saturday with an away trip to Port Vale.